$3.69 EPS Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.92. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.88.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $6.92 on Monday, hitting $637.14. 105,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,919. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.45. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

