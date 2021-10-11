307,736 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 307,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,000. Newmont makes up approximately 2.3% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 27.8% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 188,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 40,923 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmont by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 443,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 120.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 130,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 71,439 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 22.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

NEM stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 118,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,066. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

