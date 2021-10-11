$337.53 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report sales of $337.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.00 million to $340.60 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $246.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,767,000 after purchasing an additional 478,370 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. 19,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,015. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

