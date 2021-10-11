$387.26 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce $387.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.30 million to $390.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $381.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. 930,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

