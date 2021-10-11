393 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $610.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $629.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $602.06 and its 200-day moving average is $567.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.