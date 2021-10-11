3M (NYSE:MMM) Upgraded by Langenberg & Company to “Buy”

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Langenberg & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $176.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.74. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 128,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

