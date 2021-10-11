$402.56 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report $402.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.60 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,566. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

