$42.13 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post sales of $42.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.95 million and the highest is $42.31 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $163.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.71 million to $163.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $165.57 million, with estimates ranging from $164.49 million to $166.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $797.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.