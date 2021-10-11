$479.75 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce $479.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.50 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 572,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,898. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

