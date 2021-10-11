$479.75 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce $479.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.50 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 572,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,898. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.