$5.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $22.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

TFC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $124,983,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

