5,245 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

