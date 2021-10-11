5,850 Shares in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7,248.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 271,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 268,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

