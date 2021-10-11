$711.97 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post $711.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $748.30 million and the lowest is $684.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $602.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.60. 259,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

