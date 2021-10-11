$721.22 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report $721.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.24 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $589.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.07. The company had a trading volume of 276,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

