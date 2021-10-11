$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report sales of $79.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.80 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $74.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $317.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $318.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $358.37 million, with estimates ranging from $357.59 million to $359.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

TBBK stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 74.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after buying an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

