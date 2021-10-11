822,000 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Purchased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 822,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,725,000. Energy Recovery comprises about 2.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERII. Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,215. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

