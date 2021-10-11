$83.34 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce $83.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $84.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $353.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.41 million to $355.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $361.70 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

CSV stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

