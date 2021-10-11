$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post sales of $91.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.70 million. Nevro reported sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $398.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.18 million to $415.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $467.62 million, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $490.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $114.80 on Monday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.13.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nevro by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nevro by 231.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 25.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

