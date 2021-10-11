9,191 Shares in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 3.74.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

