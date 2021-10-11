ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ABB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABB.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ABB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ABB by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 963,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.