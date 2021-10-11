Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Sells $23,901.15 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 22,763 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $23,901.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

