Abyss Token (ABYSS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00205233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

