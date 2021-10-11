AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.79. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $12.61.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

