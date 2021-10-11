Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $325.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.