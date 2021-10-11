Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $235.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.63.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 249.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

