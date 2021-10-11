Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 7,808.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ADPT stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $147,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,272 shares of company stock worth $3,086,892 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

