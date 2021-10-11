Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adient expects the supply chain disruptions, production downtime amid semiconductor shortage, increased freight costs and significant increases in commodity price to impact its 2021 revenues and adjusted EBITDA to the tune of $1.1 billion and $300 million, respectively. For 2021, Adient anticipates rising commodity price headwinds to be around $650 million. Net commodity price headwind for fiscal 2022 is estimated at $200 million. Adient also expects its 2H’21 results to be negatively impacted by the divestiture of its Shenyang Jinbei Adient Automotive joint venture. The company’s stretched balance sheet plays spoilsport and restricts the firm’s flexibility to tap onto growth opportunities. High capex to develop new products is another headwind. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance now.”

Get Adient alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Adient stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. Adient has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.