AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,387 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

ASIX opened at $44.21 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

