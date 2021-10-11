Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 4,500.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 54,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 352.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,748.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $4.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

