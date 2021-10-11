Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $36,000 Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $256.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

