Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Shares of RGT opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.