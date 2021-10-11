Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 136.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period.

TBF stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

