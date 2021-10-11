Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Insmed by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Insmed by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,241 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Insmed by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,777,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 849,522 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,808,000 after buying an additional 396,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,609,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.