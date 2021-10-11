Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $123,526.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,462. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.