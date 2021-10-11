Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 38,045 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 89.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lyra Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 93,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

LYRA stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.45. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

