Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock opened at $407.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

