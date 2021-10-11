Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $322,000 in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROSC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROSC opened at $39.17 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.

