Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 503,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 261,234 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,967,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,229 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,488 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,352,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.