Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $121.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

