Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after buying an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $39,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN opened at $161.86 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.