AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,966,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,545,271 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.44% of AECOM worth $504,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. AECOM has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

