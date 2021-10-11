Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $17.31 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $14.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,363.82. 3,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,969. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $875.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,475.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,353.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

