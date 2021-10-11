Aequim Alternative Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Shares of EVOJ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 84 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,070. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

