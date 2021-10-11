Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.28. 102,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,888,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

