Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after buying an additional 460,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.67. 1,452,269 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.