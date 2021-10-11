Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,395,000 after acquiring an additional 619,973 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,764,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,068,000 after buying an additional 178,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,425,000 after buying an additional 260,407 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,999. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

