Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,020 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $75.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

