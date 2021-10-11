Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,123 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $69.35. 1,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,670. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

