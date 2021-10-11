Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.50.

A number of research firms have commented on AFN. National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of TSE AFN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$27.69. 73,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,217. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.99 million and a PE ratio of -1,384.50. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.