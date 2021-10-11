Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $445,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

